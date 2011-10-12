Oscar de la Renta Says Latest Fragrance is For Every Woman

The godfather of fashion (a.k.a Oscar de la Renta) is a man brimming with wise words and thoughtful articulation. So you can’t expect his latest signature fragrance, Live in Love, to be anything but perfection.

Today at Lord & Taylor in NYC, de la Renta launched this first scent sincehe won his beauty trademark back from L’Oreal in a court battle last year. “To be in total control of everything is really wonderful,” Mr. de la Renta told us.

Live in Love is a green, floral fragrance with notes directly from the de la Renta garden. “Beautiful scents” were an important part of the creative process for the designer. “I think that a flower that doesn’t smell is like a women without perfume,” he explained. “I feel sorry for flowers that do not smell, especially the beautiful ones.”

He went on to say that the hardest part in the creative process for any scent is the name, but he found this one in his own workroom. Live in Love was tattooed on the forearm ofRaffaele Ilardo, director of the company’s ateliers. Immediately inspired, the fashion mogul thought for sure that a slogan like “Live in Love” would have already been registered, but surprisingly it was unclaimed. “It was waiting for us,” he says with a smile.

Pricing for the scent begins at$49 for the body lotion,$58 for the 1.0 oz eau de parfum,$78 for the 1.7 oz, and$98 for the 3.4 oz.