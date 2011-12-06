On the Sixth Day of Chrismukkah: Chloé Locket

Yay for another giveaway! This is a personal favorite of mine, and I will definitely shed a little tear when I have to part with it. Chlo perfume is (in my opinion) one of the best scents that has come around in a long time. And now you can get this amazing scent in a locket! Chlo Signature Solid Perfume Locket is a new way to wear perfume. The engraved locket holds the signature notes of roses and peony and makes reapplying your favorite scent so easy.

A great piece to layer with your other statement jewelry or just to keep in your purse, one lucky winner will be getting this locket just in time for the holidays. Enter on our giveaway page for your chance to win this or another one of our Chrismukkah prizes!