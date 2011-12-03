On the Fifth Day of Chrismukkah: L’Essence by Balenciaga

Inspired by their latest perfume, Balenciaga has created a home candle called L’Essence. So even if you can’t afford to dress in Balenciaga, or even afford to smell like it, your home can for FREE!

The natural candle is a fragrant mix of leaves, green mosses and delicate flowers. The violet note is a nod to the flower chosen byNicolas Ghesquire and the history of Balenciaga perfumes.

The candle is available for purchase for $65 atNeiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman andBalenciagaBoutiques, but you can win your very own designer candle by just entering on our giveaway page!

What a great way to start your week!