On the 20th Day of Chrismukkah: Sir Elton John’s Holiday

Nothing says the holidays like NEST’s Sir Elton John candle. Well maybe that isn’t true, but we are still mildly obsessed with this candle. Not only is the scent AMAZING, but all proceeds go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Apparently the source of theinspiration for the unique and unexpected design on the Sir Elton John’s Holiday candle packaging and glass is based on an etching of a coat of arms crest belonging to a noble family that lived in Luxembourg during the 1800s. Only Elton John.

The candle has notes ofcherry, evergreen, balsam fir, and sparkling citrus to scent your home this holiday season and all you have to do is enter on our giveaway page!