Nine West Launches New Fragrance: ‘Love Fury’

We love shoes and we love perfume, and now we don’t need to choose between the two! Nine West has released its first fragrance collaboration called “Love Fury” along with a Love Fury heel.

The fragrance is for “the woman who loves the privileges of being a woman, from wearing high heeled pumps to using fragrance’s power to seduce,” said Jean Madar, CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc.

And the fragrance bottle is as almost as pretty as any pair of shoes. The bottle is translucent with a “killer heel” breaking through as the topper. To balance out the aggressive heel is a feminine fragrance in a light pink shade.

With notes of fruits, florals, and amber we are sure this perfume will leave a lingering impression.