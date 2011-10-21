Nicole Richie to Launch a Fragrance

Nicole Richie has signed a fragrance deal with TPR Holdings LLC according to aWWD article. TPR expects the fragrance to launch sometime next September in department and speciality stores.Brian Robinson, president of TPR told,WWD that Richie”has a wide breadth of creative talents being an author, a jewelry designer, a fashion designer and an aspirational figure. She also has 3 million Twitter followers but more importantly she has trade credibility. She’s done a great job with her image.” He also said that he expects the scent to be cool and classy with an edge.

Well, here’s to hoping that the scent is reminiscent of Richie circa 2011 and doesn’t contain notes from her 2004 Simple Life days.