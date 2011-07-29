New Print Ad For ck One Shock Rages On

ck One Shock is all about the beautiful people and the amazing times that they seem to be having in their hot bodies — and also of course the edgy shock value thrown in there. The ad campaign features stunning model Lara Stone, Brazilian model/drummer/dj Alice Dellal, American singer/songwriter Sky Ferreira along with British model/songwriter Ruby Aldridge and many, many other sexy bods.

The print campaign (amidst the bright strobe lights and graffitti) screams of 90 rages, and perhaps a little bit of a drug-induced frenzy. The video campaign (seen below) is a compilation of the names above either rocking out by themselves, or making out with each other. Lets just say ck One Shock certainly knows how to party – and they’re pretty damn good at getting our attention too.