Madonna’s ‘Truth or Dare’ Scent to Launch in March

We mentioned a few months ago that it was rumored that Madonna was in the works with Coty Inc. to develope a new perfume. But when it was announced just yesterday that she would be launching her second lifestyle brand we had no idea she would be moving so fast!

According to WWD, Truth or Dare by Madonna is aimed at an older customer than the more junior, fast-fashion label Material Girl. But what does that mean for the perfume?

The scent will be a Macy’s exclusive in the U.S. and will launch March 26. Talk about a quick turnaround.

Madonna told WWD “I have always been obsessed by fragrance and for years wanted to create something personal that was an expression of me, but that other people could relate to as well.”

Truth or Dare (taking its name from the 1991 documentary film which chronicled Madonna’s life during her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour) was also inspired by her mother.

“My oldest memory of my mother is her perfume. I carry it with me everywhere,” she explained. “She always smelled like gardenias and tuberose, an intoxicating mixture [that was] feminine and mysterious. I wanted to re-create this scent, but with something fresh and new about it as well. Something honest and yet daring — hence the name Truth or Dare.”

That’s all very well and good, but we came up with a few other names we’d like to see on a Madonna perfume bottle.