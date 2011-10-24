Louis Vuitton To Launch Perfume

Fashion powerhouse, Louis Vuitton, has announced their venture into the perfume industry with master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud.

According to the WWD article,Cavallier-Belletrud, who currently works at Swiss fragrances and flavors supplier Firmenich,will begin work at Louis Vuitton in January.

According to WWD, Vuitton has been “investigating rare, almost-extinct flowers in France that could be used as elements of its fragrance venture.”

Additional information was not available, but here is hoping the scent has an underlying note of new leather goods.