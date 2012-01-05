Louis Vuitton Confirms Arrival of New Scent

Louis Vuitton confirmed to WWD yesterday that they will be re-entering the world of fragrance, working with perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud on the project. The company previously marketed three perfumes in the ’20s and ’30s, but they were soon discontinued.

Cavallier-Belletrud is a third-generation perfumer from the south of France and officially started working with Vuitton on Tuesday. Vuitton said it would be distributing the fragrances exclusively in its own boutiques when they are available, a date which they are not releasing just yet.

As of right now, Cavallier-Belletrud will be traveling the world in search of the proper essences for the scent. “Making perfume is a magnificent journey, which starts with the quality of the base ingredients,” stated Cavallier-Belletrud.

He is the nose behind such popular perfumes as L’Eau d’Issey, Jean Paul Gaultier Classic, Dior Addict, Poeme by Lancome, Stella by Stella McCartney and many more.