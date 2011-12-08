Like Father Like Daughter: Liv Tyler Sings for Givenchy

That’s right, this rockstar’s daughter will be following in her father’s footsteps when she belts it out for Givenchy fragrance. Liv Tyler has been the face of Very Irrsistible Givenchy fragrance since its launch in 2003 and apparently Givenchy is now it the works with Sony Entertainment. According to WWD, they will be producing “an electrifying meeting between the world of rock and the universe of perfume.”

We aren’t entirely sure how rock n’ roll mixes with perfume, but we are excited to hear Liv sing and we can only hope that is a reinvention of one of ther father’s classics, because how touching would that be.