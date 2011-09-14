Lauder Signs Marni; Tory Burch and Madonna May Go With Coty

Milan based fashion house, Marni, confirmed today that they have partnered up withEste Lauder to release a fragrance in fall of 2012.

“Wearing Marni is like wearing a piece of art. It is an expression of individuality. Few designers can make the fashion community smile the way Consuelo does,” says Veronique Gabai-Pinsky, a Lauder’s spokeswoman.”Marni adds to our overall strategy by building on our European fragrance business in the high end segment. Marni is a luxury brand with a loyal cult like following that appeals globally to a sophisticated, trend-conscious customer.”

We have to admit, we may be a part of the “loyal cult like following.” We are very excited thatConsuelo and Gianni Castiglioni have finally decided to create a fragrance, something many people have been waiting for since their initial debut in 1994.

The Telegraph made their predictions for the newest venture. “Signature smell? Avant-garde for sure, maybe a floral-oriental with a twist. Perfumer? My money is on the ground-breakers – Francis Kurkdjian, Sophie Grosjman or Mathilde Bijaoui, creator of Tilda Swinton’s signature scent. Face? A rising star with a little quirkiness, lets hope – perhaps Russian model Juju Ivanyuk or Aymeline Valade, who both walked for Marni autumn/winter 2011?”

We’ll take one of each, please.

Meanwhile, speculation still swirls that Tory Burch will be the next brand to sign withEsteLauder. Fueling the rumors,WWD reported thatFabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer at the Este Lauder Cos., and Aerin Lauder, creative director and chairman of Aerin LLC were both at Burch’sfirst runway show on Tuesday morning, even though she is apparently also in discussions with fragrance powerhouse, Coty.

Also on the fragrance radar is Madonna, who is in serious talks with Coty over the possibility of creating a namesake fragrance. If signed, Madonna would be added to the ranks of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce on Coty’s fragrance roster.

This isn’t the first time we have heard Madonna-fragrance rumors, but if anyone could fit the bill, we think it could be Coty. But all of this talk over signature scents makes uswonder… what would Madonna smell like? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!