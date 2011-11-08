Lady Gaga’s First Scent to be Named Monster?

It was only a matter of time before we got our hands on Gaga’s fragrance (come on, all the stars are doing it) and now there are rumors that the first scent, reportedly due out in 2012, will be named Monster.

Coty Beauty, who will be producing the fragrance, was approached by WWD for confirmations and did not respond, however the title would be entirely fitting. Gaga’s fans are called “Little Monsters,” and the “Mother Monster” herself even has a tattoo on her arm with the name.

If you recall, when Lady Gaga first signed with Coty for her fragrance deal she had said that her scent would smell of “blood and semen.” I guess we don’t have much longer to wait to see if those words will remain true.