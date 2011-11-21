Lady Gaga Wants You To Smell Like an Expensive Hooker

Mother Monster herself went on the record about her already controversial perfume reportedly named “Monster” set to be released early next year. It was said previously that the perfume would smell like blood and semen. As if she already didn’t have our attention, Lady Gaga took it upon herself to clarify a few facts. Apparently, the fragrance is to bebased on the molecular structure of the bodily fluids, not the actual scent themselves — thank goodness.

Gaga told the Daily Mail: “It was taken out of my own blood sample so it’s a sense of having me on your skin.” OK, that is still kind of gross, but at least it won’t smell like that.

“Actually,” Gaga said, “The perfume smells like an expensive hooker.”

Welp, she never claimed to be subtle.