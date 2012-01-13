Kristen Stewart is the Face and Muse of New Balenciaga Scent

Kristen Stewart admitted that after a busy 2011, she doesn’t have any future plans lined-up, besides, of course, her new partnership with Balenciaga fragrance.

The Twilight Saga star will be the new face of the yet-to-be-announced woman’s fragrance and surprisingly, she seems pretty excited about it. Stewart told WWD:

Balenciaga has always stood out to me. Even when I first began to consider fashion and admittedly rarely knew the brand I was wearing, I always recognized and loved Balenciaga. It feels full circle to be involved with something that spoke to me then and of course continues to excite me now. The brand is just cool. That’s the way it is. I feel drawn to it. It provokes on a number of levels. It isn’t afraid or contrived. It hits a very cool balance, always. Always pretty undeniable.

We haven’t seen her this excited about a project, well, ever.

“Kristen embodies the modernity of the new Balenciaga fragrance with her unique sensibility and intelligence,” said Balenciaga creative director Nicolas Ghesquire.