StyleCaster
Share

Kim Kardashian Mimics Elizabeth Taylor in Fragrance Campaign

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kim Kardashian Mimics Elizabeth Taylor in Fragrance Campaign

Rachel Adler
by

Kim Kardashian has made no secret out of her obsession with Elizabeth Taylor, feeling the need to purchase just a small handful of her jewelry at her recent auction. After stating that the legendary Taylor was the “epitome of old school Hollywood glamour,” Kim is showing her respect in a new way, taking to Twitter to show her ad campaign for her soon-to-be-released fragrance, True Reflection, in which the young reality star has quite the likeness to Taylor.

In the shot, Kim is sporting ultra-glam red lips, retro-inspired curls and her signature long lashes. The image was paired with the caption “another pic from my new True Reflection fragrance ad campaign..ultra glam! LOVE red lips! #ChannelingElizabethTaylor.”

We’re actually really into this shot, it’s a nice break from the usual Kim. What do you think?

[BellaSugar Australia]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share