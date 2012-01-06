Kim Kardashian Mimics Elizabeth Taylor in Fragrance Campaign

Kim Kardashian has made no secret out of her obsession with Elizabeth Taylor, feeling the need to purchase just a small handful of her jewelry at her recent auction. After stating that the legendary Taylor was the “epitome of old school Hollywood glamour,” Kim is showing her respect in a new way, taking to Twitter to show her ad campaign for her soon-to-be-released fragrance, True Reflection, in which the young reality star has quite the likeness to Taylor.

In the shot, Kim is sporting ultra-glam red lips, retro-inspired curls and her signature long lashes. The image was paired with the caption “another pic from my new True Reflection fragrance ad campaign..ultra glam! LOVE red lips! #ChannelingElizabethTaylor.”

We’re actually really into this shot, it’s a nice break from the usual Kim. What do you think?

