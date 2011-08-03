Kim K Releases Fragrance She’ll Wear For Wedding, Sells Out

Kim Kardashian is kind of drowning us with all of her “taking over the world-ness,” but this new fragrance release is actually kind of cute. The reality TV star is releasing Love by Kim Kardashian, a soft, feminine scent which she will be wearing on her wedding day.

The limited edition fragrance was inspired by the intoxicating sensation of true, eternal love — which Kim believes smell sof sparkling red currant, pink freesia and star jasmine. “I used to think falling in love was the most incredible feeling. But now I see there’s nothing more special than the enduring beauty of building a life with your other half and watching your love grow, each and every day.” said Kim. Awwww. The bottles were designed to look like an engagment ring, with 450 hand laid clear cut stones, signed by Kim, and encased in a box which was inspired by a ring box. Only 1,000 bottles were produced in all, 1 of which will be Kim’s, 200 will go to her bridal shower, and 799 were left for fans.

At $100 a bottle the scent became available today for pre-order and already sold out. Apparently the ability to buy Kim’s love is something that everyone wants.