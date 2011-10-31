Kate Moss Launches Fragrance for ‘Younger Girl’

Kate Moss’s beauty empire is expanding and we’re not just talking about the products but also the fan base. Her newest scent, Lila Belle, is targeted at girls who are just learning how to become women and women who feel (or want to feel) like younger girls.

The perfume, most likely named after her daughter Lila Grace, has a fresh, floral scent with top notes of mandarin, osmanthus and freesia, with a dash of white lily and jasmine.

It seems as if Moss has been all over the beauty industry as of late, with the launch of her Rimmel London lipstick line and this most recent perfume. There seems to be no end in sight for this veteran super model.

[My Fashion Life] [Fashion Spot]