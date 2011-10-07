Karl Lagerfeld’s Karleidoscope Campaign Stars Bianca Balti

We broke the news to you regarding Karl Lagerfeld’s first female scent with Coty, Karleidoscope, a couple of months ago. Now, feast your eyes on the gorgeous ad campaign that will be coinciding with the launch of the fragrance.

Model Bianca Balti was chosen as the face of the scent, and is photographed by Lagerfeld for the campaign. Lagerfeld said to WWD that, “I love Bianca and her strong, modern but classical beauty. The ad is a kaleidoscope of images of her face four times on the page.”

According to Francoise Mariez, senior vice president of marketing for European fragrances at Coty Prestige, “It is Karl’s multifaceted vision that was the main inspiration for this project.” The juice, aimed to speak to the urban, creative woman smells of patchouli fraction opur, tonka bean and musk.

The scent will be released October 11 in Sephora’s European stores exclusively.