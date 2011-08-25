StyleCaster
Karl Lagerfeld to Launch Karleidoscope Fragrance

Karl Lagerfeld is getting into the fragrance game with his own name, launching Karleidoscope, a new fragrance for women in September. The fragrance will have Italian model Bianca Balti as the face, and be a “passionate” and bold scent with notes of violet, angelica, freesia, patchouli and tonka bean.

Karl said, “Karleidoscope reveals not only the diversity of a muse, it reveals the aura of each individual woman!,” clearly explaining the name behind the scent. The bottle is embossed with Karl’s signature and is reminescent of a kaleidoscope – a bit classier and more luxurious than one I owned as a kid of course.

Karl Lagerfeld Karleidoscope will be available September 1st in 30 and 60 ml. Eau de Parfum.

