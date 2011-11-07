Jo Malone’s New ‘Jo Loves’ Launches in Limited Quantities

Jo Malone’s newest fragrance line Jo Loves, is launching this week in the U.K. and we can’t wait till it hops the pond to the U.S. of A.

A pop-up shop for the new collection opened today inSelfridges and it will remain open for four days releasing one fragrance a day.

Malone says she considers this new line and her namesake line, Jo Malone (now owned by Estee Lauder)”like two children who love you very much,” but she told Vogue UK,”This new brand is all about memories – it’s where I am and the person I am now.”

Jo Loves consists of four fragrances,Pomelo, Green Orange & Coriander, Orange Tulle,and Gardenia. Each fragrance will be launched in a limited quantity of 12,000 bottles each.

“Once the fragrances are sold out, we close the doors,” she said. “It could go either way – one minute I’m worrying that we’ll have stock left over and the next I wonder if we’ll sell out in a few days and our lovely little pop-up shop will barely get seen!”

But the new line doesn’t stop there, by Christmas the whole collection of 40 products will have been released and, according to Malone, food will be incorporated into the new brand.”We’ll use ingredients in the same way to fragrance, but I’m not opening a deli or anything! There will be stores in the near future for Jo Loves, but other than that you will just have to wait and see.”

We already predicted that this new line will be an epic success, (I mean, it was covered by Vogue) we are just hoping that the stock gets replenished in time to make a more permanent debut somewhere we can get our hands on it.