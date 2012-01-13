Jason Wu Lights Up Our Life With New Candle

Jason Wu, one of our favorite designers, now has a special spot in our hearts for his latest venture into beauty – a collaboration with Nest Candles.

Wu told WWD that a candle is what really sets the environment in a room.”Something that really sets a tone,” he said. “A lit candle, to me, sets a mood immediately.”

The candle vessel was inspired by an orchid print from Wu’s spring 2012 collection, but the scent was a bit more of a collaborative effort.Wu wanted a pear scent mixed with floralcy, but all the florals overpowered the pear, “so it became very heady and traditional,” saidLaura Slatkin, founder and chief executive officer of Nest. It was only after they brought in perfumerChristophe Laudamiel that the candle, Orchid Rain, was created.

As for Wu tackling the rest of the beauty world? It may be a few years from now.”This is such an unconventional way for a designer to enter the beauty market,” Wu said.