Jane Lynch to Host the FiFi Awards

If you’re an avid beauty enthusiast, you know that the FiFi’s are the beauty industries’ version of the Oscars. It is a star-studded event where the best in the fragrance industry come together in one place. Last year’s big winners were amongst the likes of Fergie and Halle Berry, but this year the A-List event will have an equally A-List host — Jane Lynch.

The Glee star will be hosting this year’s 40th Anniversary FiFi Awards inAlice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center onMay 21.

There was plenty of entertainment at last year’s awards between the tipsyPaz de la Huerta and a blown fuse leaving everyone in the dark, but we expect Jane to bring some funny moments of her own to this year’s award show.