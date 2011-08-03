Illuminating Thoughts: 7 Candles To Help You Unwind

When I think of relaxing one of the first things that comes to mind for me are candles. Maybe it’s because of my own large candle collection or the urge I have to smell a candle every time I see one. Whatever it is, I think candles are truly the perfect addition to any home–and to any home get-together.

Who knew that a lump of wax with a wick in the middle could add such a personal touch to your home, making them warm, inviting, and smelling heavenly? And let’s be honest, sometimes, feeling good means also feeling good about the environment you’re in. So go ahead and take that much-needed break from your hectic day to sit down, light a candle, and unwind. Take a look at this array of beautiful candles that can spruce up your place and give you a place to truly relax…