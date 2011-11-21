How to Scent Your Home for the Holidays

With Thanksgiving around the corner and many other holiday parties just days away, entertaining is on many of our minds. Whether you’re going to have a small get together with friends or help host a larger party with your family, a lot goes into planning such an event — menus, guest list, cleaning, decorations and yes, ambiance. When taking the ambiance of your home into account, the “holiday scent” is also considered. Tom Knotek, SVP of Slatkin & Co., provides tips for us below on how to make sure our homes are smelling just right before entertaining.

If your home is going to be smelling of turkey and stuffing, what scents do you want to add (by way of candles, incense) before guests arrive?

Any fragrance that has a spiced citrus accord such as our Spiced Cider. The scent of citrus with cinnamon and clove will make the house feel warm and fresh while complimenting the delicious food in the oven.

What “family” of scents do you want to stick to on a holiday like Thanksgiving?

I tend to stick to the Fresh Aromatic scents fragrances such as Slatkin & Co. Fresh Balsam and Autumn. There is something really comforting about bringing a bit of the outdoors into your home during this time. Think of them as wonderful background music to the feast that is about to begin.

Is there such a thing as adding too much scent? What tricks can you do to balance this?

If for some reason you do overload on fragrance, the worst thing you can do is try to mask the scent with another scent thinking it will cancel out the first fragrance wrong! Simply extinguish any scented candles and open the window for some fresh air. After a few minutes, the fragrance will be softer and you can relight your candles and go back to the party.

From the kitchen to the bathroom, what scented products do you want to make sure you have before guests arrive?

In the kitchen, I always have a scented anti-bacterial soap to wash my hands while cooking as well as a wallflower that is of a vanilla scent people will think you have been baking. For the living room or den, I tend to use something that can blend with many people being in the room I look to the Aromatic fragrances for this. And finally, for the powder room, fragrances such as Slatkin & Co. Fresh Cotton are a nice switch from the holiday scented fragrances. It allows for a fresh fragrance experience, giving your nose a break, allowing the holiday aromas to welcome you back to the party.