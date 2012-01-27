Hotels Now Offering Perfume Bars and Fragrance Butlers

The worst part about traveling these days is having to leave behind your favorite beauty products because they don’t fit the TSA ounce regulation. I shed a little tear every time I have to say goodbye to my signature scent because I haven’t gotten around to buying it in travel size. The good news is, now when you stay at any of the eight Rosewood properties you can get a lot more than pillow mints.

Guests can call down to theconcierge and within 5 minutes a fragrance butler will arrive at your door carrying a silver tray laden with perfumes and colognes. Guest can choose their favorite scent from the fragrance menu which is supposedly tailored to the values and atmosphere of each hotel.

Kersten Rettig, a Rosewood spokesperson, told the New York Times the fragrance amenity is designed primarily for the city traveler who doesn’t check bags.

The Carlyle in New York City, the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver and the Rosewood Corniche in Jeddah are among the hotels that provide the service, but the company says it won’troll out the offering to other locations unless guests start demanding it.

