Giorgio Armani Creates Lustworthy Blue Eau, But It’s Pricey

We’ve seen plenty of blue on the runways lately, between blue nails at Chanel’s Fall Couture show and cobalt blue popping up at DVF, Thakoon and Cynthia Rowley. Giorgio Armani also chose to do a complete blue collection for Spring 2011, and he’s apparently taking that inspiration into his fragrances with the launch of La Femme Bleue.

According to T Magazine, Armani said, “I wanted to create a fragrance that absolutely evoked the idea of the color blue. I was inspired by my collection, which was itself inspired by the desert of Tuareg nomads. I wished to create a rare and unique perfume that would stimulate certain olfactory senses and refer back to my fashion collection.” The scent is made of notes of black iris and dark chocolate (um, heaven?) and Armani has only had 1,000 bottles produced, to up the coveted factor. Also, the bottles will go for $600 a pop, at Giorgio Armani boutiques and Bergdorf Goodman.

Would you spend your paycheck on La Femme Bleue?