Get Spring Break Ready With These Travel-Friendly Fragrances

Need a little spritz of inspiration while packing for your Spring break getaway this week? We are here to help! We understand than when packing for any type of travel the most annoying beauty essential to store is your signature perfume. Not only is it clunky and usually made of glass, but it doesn’t meet air travel requirements and the only thing worst than having to leave your favorite scent behind at home is having to leave it behind at the gate.

Well, did you know that most scents come in travel-friendly sizes? For $25 or under you can bring your favorite scent on all of your Spring break excursions without any worry!