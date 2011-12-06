Fragrances are Trending Toward Sugary Sweet Notes

Move aside florals, it seems as if there is a new scent in town dominating top notes from Prada to Vera – candy.

It was about 3o years ago thatThierry Mugler released Angel and even though it is now the fifth best-selling scent in the United States, it wasn’t so well received in the beginning.

“They said: ‘What is this thing? It’s not a perfume. It’s a flavor. It’s awful,’ ” said Pierre Aulas, now the olfactive artistic director of Thierry Mugler told the New York Times. “They were all saying, ‘Oh, I’m sure it will be on the market six months.’ “

The reason it was so disdainfully received in the beginning? The candy center. The scent that created the”gourmand” perfume category, today there are numerous scents on the market that mimic the Angel’s sweet makeup.

According to the article, Mr. Aulas estimates there are at least 50 fragrances similar to Angel now on the market, including Calvin Klein Euphoria (a woody Angel), Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb (a flowery, powdery Angel) and Chanel Coco Mademoiselle (an Angel with a marine note on top).

We have to admit that we were suckers for sweet scents when we were younger, but what do you think? Would you like one of these sugary scents to be your signature fragrance?