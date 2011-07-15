Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of the New Chloe Ad Campaign

Imogen Poots and Camille Rowe Pourcheresse are the 21-year-old beauties that were signed as the new faces of Chloe’s fragrance campaign for 2011, capturing the free spirit of the iconic scent.

Poots, known for her roles in V for Vendetta, 28 Weeks Later and Solitary Man is one of England’s top young actresses. Pourcheresse is a French model who has already been shot by Karl Lagerfeld, Bruce Weber, Paolo Roversi and Jean Baptiste Mondino. The duo were captured by famed photographers Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Maradin for the campaign, and we’ll be featuring some behind the scenes “webisodes” of the chic pair leading up to the launch, spilling their beauty must haves, favorite scent memories and the like.

In the video above, Poots and Pourcheresse share what the Chloe fragrance reminds them of–bringing them back a whole four years or so to the age of 17!

