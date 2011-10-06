Emma Watson on Life After Harry Potter in ELLE UK

Emma Watson is embracing a post-Harry Potter life (cue silent sob here) and it starts with her October cover story in ELLE UK.

The child actress turned fashion icon dishes on it all – her current role as a Lancome ambassador, the hair cut heard around the world, and why she is comfortable in her own skin.

“I don’t want to look like everyone else. I don’t have perfect teeth, I’m not stick thin. I want to be the person who feels great in her body and can say that she loves it and doesn’t want to change anything…I think the actresses who are really successful are the ones who are comfortable in their own skins and still look human.”

Bravo, Emma and we have to say, we are totally team pixie-cut.

“I’d never been allowed to cut my hair off, so I just seized the first opportunity. It wasn’t meant to be rebellious it certainly wasn’t my Britney Spears moment.”