Does The Scent Of Pumpkin Pie Make You Fall In Love?

Fragrance is known to evoke strong memories, whether it may be the smell of cookies bringing you back to baking with your mom in your childhood, or your ex boyfriend’s Polo Ralph Lauren. We all have preferences for our own scents as well-some of us would rather spritz on a floral scent, whereas others would rather be surrounded be muskier scents.

In an article by the New York Times today they discussed the attraction between fragrance and romance, due to the scent, Eau Flirt. Eau Flirt contains notes such as pumpkin, lavender and licorice (which apparently helps to attract the opposite sex). Researchers at the Chicago foundation actually attached a device to various areas on male’s bodies, and of all the smells that aroused them the combination of lavender and pumpkin pie had the greatest effect (increasing blood flow by 40 percent) followed by doughnuts and black licorice (31.5 percent increase).

The researchers also noted that there could be multiple explanations for the men’s arousal, such as it could have cued memories of their favorite foods, relaxed them, or even reminded them of a sexual partner (doughnut sex? sorry…you know you were thinking it, dirty mind..).

There is other interesting research discussing pheromones suggesting that humans unconsciously select their suitable mates. Swiss biologist Claus Wedekind conducted a study in which women who sniffed men’s sweaty, old T-shirts were attracted to the smell of men whose immune-system genes were most unlike their own. According to Dr. Lundstrom, an adjunct assistant professor in the department of clinical neuroscience at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, almost half of the population could not smell those pheromones. He also added, “Women have to be sharpshooters. In almost all species, it’s the female who is picking her partner.”

Companies are also toying with the bottling of such pheromones, which means that theses fragrances usually include androstenone and androstadienone, a sex steroid-derived odor produced in sweat and urine. If you think about this realistically, would you really want to purchase something that contains those ingredients? Isn’t your goal generally to clean your sweat off of yourself and spritz yourself with a sweet smelling fragrance? I think I’ll stick with that method to attract my men…