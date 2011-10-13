Diptyque Celebrates 50 Years with New Collection & Boutique

We love small luxuries (hello, we are in beauty!), but our favorite guilty pleasures would have to be ourdiptyque products. Their collection of candles make even the smallest corners extravagant and we can’t help but feel a little bit fancy when we light up our favorite scents.

That is why we couldn’t wait to get over to the new Bleecker Street boutiqueto see the redesign inspired by the 50th Anniversary of diptyque. The space wasdesigned by Jenner Studio to “encompass diptyque’s own personal identity in perfect harmony with the soul of New York City.”

The idea behind this revolutionary store design was to capture the essence of diptyque. The walls arelayered with graphic panorama installed into a floor to ceiling grid assembled to follow the seasons.Integrated throughout the seasonally themed mirrors are images from iconic New York moments inspired by architecture, art, fashion, and culture, along with key diptyque heritage images.

Quite a beautiful display, the store redesign was accompanied by a limited edition collection by three diptyque perfumers: Olivia Giacobetti,Fabrice Pellegrin and Olivier Pescheux. The three perfumers were given “carte blanche” to create a limited edition “capsule collection” with creative freedom. Each perfumer expressed their personal vision of the brand through one product.

All three products pulled inspiration from diptyque’s past and while Giacobetti’s Curiosits Scented Candle ($80)and Pellegrin’s Eau Mageeau de toilette ($100) were equally amazing, our favorite would have to be Pescheux’sEau Particulire Body & Home Spray ($135). A multi-purpose “laundry perfume” is both fresh and floral and smells great on both skin and sheets.