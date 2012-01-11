Did Madonna, Johnny Depp & Kate Moss Inspire Lindsay Lohan?

After all she’s been through, you can’t really blame Lindsay Lohan for recycling a few ideas in an effort to make some extra cash. But when we saw her new FCUK Friction campaign we actually did a double take.

Just like Madonna’s Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott image from Interview magazine that she used in her Truth or Dare fragrance ad, Lindsay reused an editorial image from her Muse editorial shoot for the scent’s main image. But the real kicker is that the 2009 originalMuse magazine cover and editorial were inspired by Johnny Depp and Kate Moss from the early 90s.

Lohan and photographer Yu Tsai tookAnnie Leibovitz‘ssentimental portrayal of Depp and Moss in bed and amped up the sex-factor for Lohan’s Muse shoot, throwing in another girl and more naked parts. So it’s no surprise that those are the images Lohan would want for a fragrance called FCUK Friction.

What do you think of the ad? Is it OK to recycle editorial ideas for a campaign?

[Sassy Bella] [Fashion Etc]