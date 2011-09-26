Dessert Inspired Fragrances: Smells Good Enough To Eat

For years it’s been a trademark of Spanish pastry chefJordi Roca to create desserts based off of iconic perfumes like Lancome’s Miracle and the like. But earlier this year, Roca stepped out of the kitchen to recreate one of his desserts…in a perfume bottle.

The perfume, calledNvol di Llimona, smells like a mixture ofmilk cream, brown butter and lemon sponge cake, all of which are ingredients that go into his recipe for Lemon Distillation.

Since Roca’s first dessert based off of Calvin Klein’s Eternity, Roca has created 24 fragrance inspired desserts. Except, not all famous scents lend themselves to a cake.”We’ve never been able to get Chanel No. 5 to taste good. Too many aldehydes,” Roca explains.

Roca worked withBarcelona perfumier AgustVidal to create the scent and put the 1000 bottles on sale in his restaurant.”I wasn’t thinking so much of a particular kind of woman who would wear this,” he said. “Rather I was trying to capture a feeling of warmth and tenderness.”

Roca’s methods may be unorthodox, but they seem to be effective.”We thought it would just be this whimsical thing, but in the first three weeks we sold 300 bottles.”

While we find this concept interesting, we left behind our desire to smell liked baked goods when we tossed our numerous Bonne Bell-flavored chapsticks. What do you think? Would you buy a bottle of your favorite desert?

