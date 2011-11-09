Dakota Fanning’s Oh Lola Ad Banned For Sexualizing Children

The latest Marc Jacobs fragrance ad, Oh Lola, in which Dakota Fanning posed with a fragrance bottle between her legs has been banned in the U.K. on the basis that it appears to “sexualize a child.”

The 17-year-old actress was chosen for the ad because Jacobs knew she would be able to portray a “contemporary Lolita.” The Advertising Standards Authority noted in regards to the ad with Fanning, “the model was holding the perfume bottle which rested in her lap between her legs and we considered that its position was sexually provocative,” it said.

They also stated that they understood that the model was 17, but claimed that she appeared to be under the age of 16 in the ad. With that, they decided the ad could be considered offensive and could be seen as sexualizing children.

Marc Jacobs has never been one to play it safe, so we’re sure he meant to toe the line between Fanning’s innocent appearance and Lolita character.

Do you think the ad should have been banned in the U.K.? And, do you think it should be banned here in the states?

