Dakota Fanning Talks Oh, Lola! & Her Personal Style

When I first caught wind that Marc Jacobs’ latest fragrance, Oh, Lola! would have Dakota Fanning as the face, I was downright giddy. Fanning is one of a select few child actresses that we have been able to watch grow up so gracefully, proving that she can not only be in the spotlight but also mature into quite the beautiful young adult.

At an event at the Marc Jacobs boutique last night, Fanning filled us in on the new scent, which is described as a sparkling, fruity floral that has notes of raspberry, peony and vanilla. The campaign was shot by Juergen Teller (starring Fanning of course) to convey the chic and charming personality of the Oh, Lola! girl. Having previously worked with Teller for a Marc Jacobs runway ad campaign in 2007 in which Fanning modeled runway clothes (altered to fit her 12-year-old body), the duo was immediately comfortable with each other and Fanning noted that shooting with him isn’t so much as a framed shoot, but more like having an on-going conversation.

Fanning also spoke to us about her involvment in the fragrance. She mentioned that she was of course excited about the partnership right away, but when she smelled the scent (she’s always only worn MJ fragrances) and when she found out it was pink (pink is her favorite color) she was immediately even more excited.

As for her personal style, she likes to think of it as always changing, noting that she’d never want to describe it in one way, “this is the actress in me, I want to portray a certain vibe each day.” And, as for her beauty regimen, clearly Fanning is lucky in that department. She attributes a spritz of Oh, Lola! fragrance and washing her face each day to her routine — if that’s all she needs to keep her skin that flawless, we’re pretty jealous.

Oh, Lola! Eau de Parfum Spray $48-$88, marcjacobs.com