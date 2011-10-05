Coty To Launch Elite Models’ Fragrances

Coty has signed another deal for collaborative lifestyle brand Elite World. The modeling agency will release a collection of four scents, each baring the name of a fashionable city and is set to launch in February in Europe and a couple months later in the U.S.

According to an article in WWD “theElite license is part of the company’s fourth, or mass, category in its fragrance pillar, along with Adidas and Playboy, which are important businesses for the firm.”

Renato Semerari, president of Coty Beauty, told WWD that they have always been looking at bringing more lifestyle brands to Coty.

“The new collaboration will fuse Coty’s unrivaled fragrance expertise with the global reach of the Elite Models brand to distill the glamorous appeal of modeling and fashion into a fragrance line,” said Cristian D’Ippolito, CEO of Elite World.

The scents include Paris Baby, a sparkling floral; London Queen,with notes of mandarin, bergamot and raspberry; New York Muse, which haslotus flower, gardenia leaves and blood orange notes; andRio Glam Girl which opens with vibrant Aa berry and juicy starfruit. Is that what you would have imagined top models smelling like?