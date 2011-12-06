Chanel Iman Tells Us What it Takes to ‘Be Delicious’

Supermodel and the face of DKNY Be Delicious fragrance, Chanel Iman knows a thing or two about beauty. We are sure that is why she was chosen to hand deliver the million dollar bedazzled Golden Delicious perfume bottle at last night’s big unveiling.

The million dollar perfume bottle was hand adorned bycelebrity jewelerMartin Katz to create the first ever million dollar fragrance.The bottle is decorated with almost 3,000 rare jewels and proceeds from the Facebook auction will benefit Action Against Hunger. Chanel walked into the Fifth Avenue DKNY store with the bejeweled bottle tightly secured in a briefcase and surround by four body guards, who were decked out in, what else, DKNY.

The campaign star (who claims she is a “spritz and walk through” kind of girl) loves the latest Golden Delicious scent even without all the jewels.

“The Golden Delicious is the richer version of the Be Delicious collection,” she said. “I’ve wanted to Be Delicious since High School so it was something really easy for me to sell.”

We are pretty sure it is safe to say that she has achieved “delicious” status. So what are her beauty secrets?

“My beauty must-haves are a good bottle of perfume, a good candle (Diptyque Candles are her favorite), good hair products from Moroccan Oil and good mascara from Dior Show and a really good shimmer.”

But this young woman has certainly worked hard for all of her perks, accumulating in a four day 21st birthday extravaganza last week.

“Hard work pays off and that is why we are working – so we can enjoy life.”