Burberry BODY: Fragrance Image & Video Released!

We first wrote about Burberry BODY back in July when the fragrance was announced with actress-turned-model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as the face of the campaign. As promised, we are back with more info, images, and this time even a super sensual scent video as buzz and anticipation for the release of the fragrance builds.

The glass bottle was designed, naturally, by Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey, which as pictured above, features a multi-faceted, elongated jewel-inspired shape and the brand’s signature check pattern further emphasized by the bottle’s rose gold coloration.

The fragrance itself includes an unusual ingredient mix of top notes: green absinthe, freesia, and illuminating peach followed up by heart notes of natural rose, iris, and sandalwood and finished with base notes of woody cashmeran, creamy vanilla, sensual amber, and musk.

Want to sample Burberry BODY earlier than the September 1 launch date? Check out Burberry’s Facebook page starting today to access the specially-created app for fans to exclusively receive a sample of the scent (FYI, allow 5-10 days for it to arrive), as well as insider Burberry content.