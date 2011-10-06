Breast Cancer Awareness Perfume Could Actually Cause Cancer

Everyone “goes pink” come October 1st, embellishing themselves in an assortment of pink products all which raise money for the fight against breast cancer. But one of these products, a perfume released by the breast cancer awareness powerhouse Susan G. Komen for the Cure, contains an ingredient that studies have shown to be a contributing factor in the development of breast cancer.

The perfume,”Promise Me” was released this past April by TPR holdings, which according to AOL Daily Finance, isaconsumer products companythat manufactures a wide array of colognes and cosmetics. In TPR’s partnership to Susan G. Komen, in return for Komen’s endorsement TPR will donate $1 million a year to the charity.

But it wasn’t until after advocacy group Breast Cancer Action sent a sample of the perfume to a California-based laboratory that the shocking ingredient list was discovered.

“Promise Me” contains galaxolide, a synthetic musk. According to the article galaxolide is

“a hormone disruptor, it accumulates in the body and has shown up in the fat, blood, and breast milk of women who wore perfumes that contained it. More disturbing, some studies have shown that it may be a contributing factor in the development of breast cancer.”

While the Susan G. Komen foundation insisted that their Medical and Scientific affairs team deemed this product not harmful, the charity still ended up discontinuing the original product and have set about reformulating the perfume for a 2012 release (although the original formula is still available for sale in over a dozen retail locations).