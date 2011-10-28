Brad Goreski Shows Us How to Style Perfume the Preppy Way

Last night at the Macy’s Herald Square launch of Tommy Hilfiger’s latest fragrance Eau de Prep, preppy stylist/former Rachel Zoe Project alum/future Bravo TV star Brad Goreski showed us how to use perfume as an accessory and how to style it with your favorite preppy outfits.

Goreski said the most important thing about a fragrance is to let it linger. He suggests spritzing your perfume on a fall staple like a head wrap or ribboned belt so your scent will trail behind you when you walk without being too potent.

As for the men, Goreski recommends having a more subtle approach when it comes to fragrance. He suggests spraying a scent on abowtie or jacket lapel so that when people ask what your man is wearing they don’t have to awkwardly lean in and smell his neck.

Remember, being preppy is all in the details, even perfect perfume placement.