Bottega Veneta To Launch Brand’s First Women’s Fragrance

Bottega Veneta will be launching their first women’s fragrance come fall, the luxury brand has announced. In partnership with Coty, and with Thomas Maier (Bottega’s creative director for the last 10 years) as their driving force, the fragrance has been developed alongside the brand’s understated and refined aesthetic.

Francoise Mariez, senior vice president of marketing and European licensing at Coty described the eau de parfum to WWD as a leathery, floral chypre. As for the development process of the parfum he said, “The process went back and forth many times, and the final fragrance happened on the 151st decision. I”ve always been interested in the idea of scentit is attached to a physical place, a person, moments, and memories. It underlines individuality.”

The scent features notes of patchouli, oak moss, Italian bergamot, Indian jasmine sambac, Brazilian pink peppercorns and Indian patchouli. The bottle’s designs is all about contradictions though, with rounded curves but a good amount of weight.

The ad campaign features gorgeous model Nine d’Urso (daughter of French fashion icon Ines de la Fressange) and was shot by Bruce Weber.

The fragrance will be available first in the U.K. in Harrods on July 17, and then in 48 other British doors on August 14. It will make it’s U.S. debut at Bergdorf Goodman in New York on September 8, and will be in other major retailers by November 1.