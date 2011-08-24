Behind the Scenes with Heidi Klum for Shine Fragrance Shoot

Heidi Klum has been hard at work promoting her new fragrance, Shine, and we’ve gotten a sneak peek at some behind the scenes footage from her campaign shoot. The advertising campaign, shot by Nabil Elderkin in Cancun, Mexico is meant to convey the playfulness and joyfulness of both the fragrance and Klum.

Regarding the fragrance Heidi said, “Sophia Loren once said ‘beauty is in the eye of the beheld’ and I couldn’t agree more. Shine isn’t something that we see, it’s about the way it makes us feel – playful, sensual and radiant. I realize I’m lucky and that I have so much happiness in my life. My fragrance, Shine, is to be worn by all women who embrace life.”

The scent is a floral oriental fusion which includes notes of mandarin and pear and will be available in September.