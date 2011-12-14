Behind the Scenes with Abbey Lee & Versace Yellow Diamond

Versace has had quite a year so far — with an H&M line that flew off of it’s hangers (and another one that was announced just days later) the high-fashion company found an entirely new audience.

The Italian brand, led by Donatella Versace, will be following their retail debut with their latest fragrance launch, Yellow Diamond. The scent, filled with notes of pear sorbet, orange blossom, mimosa and bergamot has the stunning Abbey Lee Kershaw as the face giving the campaign a touch of platinum-blonde edge.

The campaign, shot by Mario Testino, features Kershaw in a yellow Versace gown showing us just how sexy smelling like an exotic gem will be. Watch the behind the scenes video from the campaign above, and look out for the scent which will be available in January 2012.

[Style.com]