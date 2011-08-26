Behind-the-Scenes of Burberry BODY Campaign

The flawlessly elegant Rosie Huntington-Whitely is the face of the Burberry BODY fragrance campaign, and we’ve got the behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. The campaign, shot by Mario Testino with Christopher Bailey as the director, focuses on a pouting Huntington-Whitely flipping her locks and posing in a trench coat.

Huntington-Whitely gave a statement saying, “It’s a huge honour to be working with Burberry again, a brand that put my career on the map and helped launch me. To be asked to be the first ‘Burberry Body’ is an amazing compliment.” Considering the model’s perfectly natural look and a talent for smizing that even Tyra could learn from, we’re thinking the agreement is mutually beneficial, as Burberry could not find a better candidate to promote their new fragrance. Burberry BODY is available beginning September 1st.

Have a look at the footage and tell us what you think!