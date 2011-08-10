BCBG Launches a Floral Fragrance That Actually Smells Good

There are countless floral fragrances out there to choose from, but BCBG might have made the one that will become your go-to. At the brand’s fragrance launch this morning, the center table was filled with flowers — fitting since the fragrance lists as many as 4 different flowers in its notes. But don’t let that number scare you!

BCBG’s creative officer, Lubov Azria, wanted the fragrance to remain sophisticated and serve as the polished woman’s finishing touch. That means no sticky sweet little girl smells — the feminine bottle also manages to avoid being too juvenile. The inspiration was the brand’s butterfly logo transformed into a flower for the cap, and by keeping it graceful and light, it avoids any Lisa Frank connotations. Be sure to get a whiff of BCBG Max Azria’s new scent when it hits stores in mid-September.