Barneys’ New Scents Inspired by Crazy Historical References

Barneys New York houses a grand selection of perfumes, including some of my favorites like Frederic Malle’s Musc Ravegeur or L’Artisan Parfumeur’s La Chasse aux Papillons (Chasing Butterflies) but just when I thought they couldn’t get any better, I found out that they will have a new exclusive to Barneys unisex eaux de parfum line.

Arquiste, designed by architect Carlos Huber is a collection of 6 history-inspired scents. The goal is to enable customers to time travel back to iconic historical events such as an Aztec Festival that took place in August of 1400.

Huber explains that to capture a historical moment by its scent, “You have to take into account people, place, vegetation and the building to describe the soul of the story,” sounds like he’s got this down to a science!

The 6 scents are as follows:

Fleur de Louis (June, 1660) – $175 for 50 ml. A woody floral with notes of orange blossom, Florentine orris and white cedarwood to represent Louis XIV’s first meeting with his young Spanish bride under a newly assembled pavilion of pine and cedarwood on the French-Spanish border. “This takes into account the woods and the iris powder and pomade [used by the French court],” said Huber.

Infanta En Flor (June, 1660) – $175 for 50 ml. A floral musky amber scent designed to symbolize Maria Teresa, the Infanta of Spain, who was offered to Louis XIV in exchange for peace. The blend of orange flower water, Spanish leather, citrus resin and immortelle, is “a little more austere and discreet” than the version inspired by her French husband, said Huber.

Anima Dulcis (November, 1965) – $165 for 50 ml. This “baroque gourmand” fragrance interprets the interior of the Royal Convent of Jesus Maria, in Mexico City, where nuns once prepared spiced chocolate with a mysterious blend of chilies and spices. “I used ingredients inspired by a Mexican cookbook from the 17th Century,” said Huber. “There was a lot of secrecy in the Royal nunneries.”

Flor Y Canto (August, 1400) – $165 for 50 ml. Described as an “opulent white floral,” this aromatic juice has notes of Mexican Tuberose, magnolia, plumeria and marigold, and celebrates the feeling and smells of an Aztec festival. “To the Aztecs, flowers and plants were the most important offerings for the Gods behind human life,” said Huber, who set out to capture the sound of drums, wafting of incense and the freshness of outdoor air in the flower-based scent.

L’Etrog (October, 1175) – $165 for 50 ml. Set in Calabria, Italy and inspired by the festival of Sukkot, this citrus chypre fragrance stars the Calabrian cedrat, also known as the citron, which serves as a meaningful part of Jewish holy ritual. “Here we capture the smell of the cabin [which is erected for the harvest-based holiday], palm leaves, willow branches, myrtle and date fruit,” said Huber, who added that etrog is the Hebrew word for citrus.

Aleksandr (January, 1837) – $165 for 50 ml. Inspired by a frigid winter afternoon in St. Petersburg, Russia, this blend of neroli, fir balsam, Russian leather and amberette, tells the story of a burly fur and leather-wearing gentleman, riding off on a sledge to fight a duel. “I took the scene from a recorded true story,” said Huber. “This scent contains notes from woods common to Russian forests and actually gives off the feeling of [being] cold.”

Each scent will come with a complimentary booklet that tells the historical story that the perfume captures.

For more information, WWD.

Available at Barneys New York starting September.