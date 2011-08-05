Barbara Palvin Shows Us What Forbidden Euphoria Really Means

Calvin Klein hasn’t exactly been making headlines for being “too risque” since he got in trouble for having children prance around in just their Calvins back in the ’90s. I mean, not that any of us jaded folk today really think a 16-year-old model wearing jeans is risque, but ah, the good ‘ol days.

Anyway, the new campaign for “Forbidden Euphoria” is actually a bit jaw dropping. 18-year-old model Barbara Palvin actually seems to be pleasuring herself in the ad. I would love to say I’m jumping to conclusions here, but photographer Steven Miesel certainly planned this one out — Palvin is pretty accurately posed.

The scent, due out in September, was inspired by forbidden desires and “challenging passions.” It will contain notes of iced raspberry, tangerine juices and peach blossom, and is apparently targeted for a younger audience full of independent women. We’re a bit curious as to how young…