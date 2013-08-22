8 New Fragrances to Try For Fall

Fall is a time of transitions. Iced coffee to spiced chai, bright lips to bordeaux, ankle boots to taller boots–it’s just a whole new us. Yet none are more transformative than the fragrance shift, because besides the smell of crisp leaves and cash being dropped on new coats around the nation, there’s nothing better than a new perfume to get us into that autumn mood.

Fall fragrances are typically a little heavier and woodsier, a welcome change from the light florals and citruses we go for when it’s too hot to wear anything weighty, clothes or otherwise. It’s bippity boppity boo magical: with just one whiff of a fresh fragrance, we turn from a sweaty mess into the glossy-haired, camel coat-wearing women of our September issue dreams (basically). Regardless, here are some exciting new contenders for our favorite fall perfumes. Not quite a genie in a bottle, but close enough.

